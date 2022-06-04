10
NPP Central Regional chairman secures re-election

Robert Kutin Central Region Chairman Central Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin Jnr

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Central Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin Jnr, has secured reelection in the regional executives election held today, June 4.

Kutin Jnr polled 237 votes as against the 195 that his closest contender Joseph Kobina Asebu got. A third-place candidate got 14 votes.

The second vice chairman slot was won by Michael Essuman Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, who polled 219 votes.

Delegates also maintained the incumbent secretary whiles the vice secretary slot was won by Charles Kojo Odoom by polling 189 votes.

Even though most regions held their vote last week, the process in the region was postponed.

The party has been organizing its branches nationwide with polling station and constituency-level leadership elections already out of the way.

From the region, the national executive election and flagbearership contest will be the final leg as the NPP prepares to go into the 2024 polls.

Find below the full results

1) CHAIRMANSHIP

ALFRED GEORGE KOJO THOMPSON 14

ROBERT K. KUTIN JNR- 237- winner/ Incumbent

JOSEPH KOBINA ESSIBU – 195

2) 1ST VICE CHAIRMANSHIP(4)

PERCY DENNIS QUAICOE- 227- Winner

THEOPHILUS EFFUM HALM- 201

CECILIA KOUFIE- 16

3) 2ND VICE CHAIMANSHIP…(3)

KINGSLEY K. KARIKARI-BONDZIE- 203

MICHAEL MENSAH- 219- Winner

NANA AMA ABREFI- 24

4) SECRETARYSHIP….

RICHARD TAKYI-MENSAH- 279 Winner/ Incumbent

ARMSTRONG ESAAH- 207

5) ASSIST. SECRETARY

KWEKU NYARKOH-KOOMSON- 184

CHARLES KOJO ODOOM- 189- Winner

EMMANUEL ODURO ANSAH 62

6) TREASURER

FAUSTINA BAAH- 133

FRANCIS ASARE- 175 Winner

MICHAEL KYEREMATENG- 95

KWESI EYI ACQUAH- 42

7) ORGANISER

ANTHONY KWESI SACKEY- 299-Winner

FRANCIS EJAKU DONKOH- 147

8) WOMEN ORGANIZER

CHARLOTTE ADWOA ANTWI- 231 Winner

SARAH AFFUL- 186

AGNES OWUSU

9) YOUTH ORGANISER

SAMUEL ANNOBIL BAIDOO- 197

KENNETH QUANSAH- 249- Winner

10) NASARA COORDINATOR

ABUBAKAR OSUMAN- 245 Winner/Incumbent

DJAGABA KING SAFIANU- 201

