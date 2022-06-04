NPP Central Regional chairman secures re-election

Central Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin Jnr

The Central Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin Jnr, has secured reelection in the regional executives election held today, June 4.

Kutin Jnr polled 237 votes as against the 195 that his closest contender Joseph Kobina Asebu got. A third-place candidate got 14 votes.



The second vice chairman slot was won by Michael Essuman Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, who polled 219 votes.



Delegates also maintained the incumbent secretary whiles the vice secretary slot was won by Charles Kojo Odoom by polling 189 votes.



Even though most regions held their vote last week, the process in the region was postponed.



The party has been organizing its branches nationwide with polling station and constituency-level leadership elections already out of the way.



From the region, the national executive election and flagbearership contest will be the final leg as the NPP prepares to go into the 2024 polls.



Find below the full results



1) CHAIRMANSHIP



ALFRED GEORGE KOJO THOMPSON 14

ROBERT K. KUTIN JNR- 237- winner/ Incumbent



JOSEPH KOBINA ESSIBU – 195



2) 1ST VICE CHAIRMANSHIP(4)



PERCY DENNIS QUAICOE- 227- Winner



THEOPHILUS EFFUM HALM- 201



CECILIA KOUFIE- 16



3) 2ND VICE CHAIMANSHIP…(3)



KINGSLEY K. KARIKARI-BONDZIE- 203



MICHAEL MENSAH- 219- Winner

NANA AMA ABREFI- 24



4) SECRETARYSHIP….



RICHARD TAKYI-MENSAH- 279 Winner/ Incumbent



ARMSTRONG ESAAH- 207



5) ASSIST. SECRETARY



KWEKU NYARKOH-KOOMSON- 184



CHARLES KOJO ODOOM- 189- Winner



EMMANUEL ODURO ANSAH 62



6) TREASURER

FAUSTINA BAAH- 133



FRANCIS ASARE- 175 Winner



MICHAEL KYEREMATENG- 95



KWESI EYI ACQUAH- 42



7) ORGANISER



ANTHONY KWESI SACKEY- 299-Winner



FRANCIS EJAKU DONKOH- 147



8) WOMEN ORGANIZER



CHARLOTTE ADWOA ANTWI- 231 Winner

SARAH AFFUL- 186



AGNES OWUSU



9) YOUTH ORGANISER



SAMUEL ANNOBIL BAIDOO- 197



KENNETH QUANSAH- 249- Winner



10) NASARA COORDINATOR



ABUBAKAR OSUMAN- 245 Winner/Incumbent



DJAGABA KING SAFIANU- 201