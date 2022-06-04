NPP Central Regional chairman secures re-election

The Central Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin Jnr, has secured reelection in the regional executives election held today, June 4.
Kutin Jnr polled 237 votes as against the 195 that his closest contender Joseph Kobina Asebu got. A third-place candidate got 14 votes.
The second vice chairman slot was won by Michael Essuman Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, who polled 219 votes.
Delegates also maintained the incumbent secretary whiles the vice secretary slot was won by Charles Kojo Odoom by polling 189 votes.
Even though most regions held their vote last week, the process in the region was postponed.
The party has been organizing its branches nationwide with polling station and constituency-level leadership elections already out of the way.
From the region, the national executive election and flagbearership contest will be the final leg as the NPP prepares to go into the 2024 polls.
Find below the full results
1) CHAIRMANSHIP
ALFRED GEORGE KOJO THOMPSON 14
ROBERT K. KUTIN JNR- 237- winner/ Incumbent
JOSEPH KOBINA ESSIBU – 195
2) 1ST VICE CHAIRMANSHIP(4)
PERCY DENNIS QUAICOE- 227- Winner
THEOPHILUS EFFUM HALM- 201
CECILIA KOUFIE- 16
3) 2ND VICE CHAIMANSHIP…(3)
KINGSLEY K. KARIKARI-BONDZIE- 203
MICHAEL MENSAH- 219- Winner
NANA AMA ABREFI- 24
4) SECRETARYSHIP….
RICHARD TAKYI-MENSAH- 279 Winner/ Incumbent
ARMSTRONG ESAAH- 207
5) ASSIST. SECRETARY
KWEKU NYARKOH-KOOMSON- 184
CHARLES KOJO ODOOM- 189- Winner
EMMANUEL ODURO ANSAH 62
6) TREASURER
FAUSTINA BAAH- 133
FRANCIS ASARE- 175 Winner
MICHAEL KYEREMATENG- 95
KWESI EYI ACQUAH- 42
7) ORGANISER
ANTHONY KWESI SACKEY- 299-Winner
FRANCIS EJAKU DONKOH- 147
8) WOMEN ORGANIZER
CHARLOTTE ADWOA ANTWI- 231 Winner
SARAH AFFUL- 186
AGNES OWUSU
9) YOUTH ORGANISER
SAMUEL ANNOBIL BAIDOO- 197
KENNETH QUANSAH- 249- Winner
10) NASARA COORDINATOR
ABUBAKAR OSUMAN- 245 Winner/Incumbent
DJAGABA KING SAFIANU- 201
