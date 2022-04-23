NPP Chairman Hopeful speaks against vulgarity amongst party communicators

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

National Chairman Hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Osei-Adjei, has chastised party communicators who choose vulgar language over constructive criticism and facts during discussions in the media.

He indicated that the NPP at its core has been a party which accepts the views of others and thrives on collective decision making.



Addressing the rise of uncouth language in the media space by party communicators, he shared, “the history, mission and vision of the party started in 1992. Then we were part of the Young Executives Forum and supported the party to higher heights. At that point we were not out there raining insults on people but it is a different case now.



Now those who insult others and act with ill manners are being praised in the party and that’s wrong. As party communicators, we need to listen to the views of others, give suggestions and champion collective decision making.”

Akwasi Osei-Adjei considers politics a serious field of play where politicians are responsible for the lives of the citizenry, hence his decision to run for party Chairman and revive the spirit of the patriot. “The NPP now needs a chairman who will listen to both sides, has a vast experience and international relations skills.”



According to him, the party needs to leave behind a legacy for not only itself but Ghana as well “and I am the man to do that,” he stated.



The culture of party insults has permeated Ghana’s political space denting the country’s image. Rather than selling their candidates and policies, political communicators now focus on throwing tantrums and hurling insults at opponents.