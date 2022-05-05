NPP Chairman Samba projected to win over 60%, as only 41 constituency executives lost

Mohammed Baantima Samba Adam is the NPP Regional Chairman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman, Mohammed Baantima Samba Adam, is projected to win the next regional elections with over 60% making him the first chairman to retain the position since 1992 with a very wide margin.

This was predicted by a section of NPP supporters in a radio programme meant to discuss the aftermath of the recently held constituency executive elections with only 41 out of the 306 executives failing to retain their positions.



"The number of executives losing signifies good news for some regional executives. Though most some of them will lose, but regional chairman will be maintained with very wide margin", an NPP communicator said on Tamale based Justice FM morning show.



This was corroborated by radio Tamale's Fuseini Safianu who was a panel on the show, disagreeing with those who believe the defeats of the 41 executives could have negative implications on the electoral fortunes of the incumbent chairman.



"I have been following the activities of the NPP constituency elections. And I can tell you that the current chairman will win over 60 %. So far all the numbers that lost their positions is not anything to bring the man down", he said.

"His opponents now have to re-strategize, else their defeat will be shocking. They have to understand that the message they are using now can't not win them the elections", he advised.



So far, only 41 old constituency executives could not retain their positions, indicating that the executives who are going to constitute the delegates list have few people among the as new faces.



The entire eighteen (18) constituencies have three hundred and six (306) delegates, with their nine (9) members of parliament and seventeen (17) current regional executives bringing the number to three hundred and thirty-six (336), through the council of elders are voting too.