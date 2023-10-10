NPP Chairman murder: Human Rights Court dismisses Afoko’s 2nd bail pending retrial

Gregory Afoko is accused of the murder of the late Chairman Adams Mahama

The Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra has dismissed the latest application for bail filed by detained Gregory Afoko who has been in lawful custody for the past eight years pending his retrial.

The application, the second filed by his lawyers six months since the jury returned a 4-3 verdict in his favour in April 27, this year, was said to lack merit for which the court should exercise discretion in his favour.



The application filed in July 2023, was dismissed by the Court presided over Justice Barbara-Tetteh Charway on Monday, October 9, 2023.



Afoko, a farmer who is one of the two persons held for the death of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, had a seven-member jury returned 4:3 not guilty for him on April 27, 2023 for charges of conspiracy and murder.



Per the law, the verdict returned by the jury led to a Hung jury. and the High Court in Accra has ordered for his retrial by Justice Afua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge.



Three weeks after, through his lawyers filed an application for bail and same was moved by his counsel, Stephen Sowah Charway but it was opposed by the Prosecution led by Dorm Esi Fiadzo, the State Prosecutor.

But, that application, his first after his retrial was ordered was dismissed on June 1 by the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Louise Simmons.



His lawyers have since lodged an appeal which is still pending before filing the latest application at the Human Rights Court.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, Afoko who is currently on remand at the Nsawam Prison was absent in court.



State prosecutors have earlier indicated that, the state was ready for the retrial to commence and are also waiting for the case to assigned.



Asabke Alangdi, the second accused who has since been found guilty by the jury for the charge of conspiracy to commit murder and has been sentenced to death, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging his conviction and subsequent sentencing.