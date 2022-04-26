NPP Chairman 'stealing' saga: Court adjourns case to May 18

Akim Oda NPP Chairman, Awudu Issaka

The Akim Swedru Circuit Court presided over by William Twumasi Appiah has granted bail to the Akim Oda New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman and two accomplices who were accused of stealing.

The three, Chairman Awudu Issaka, Ibrahim Issifu, and Baba Adams, are facing charges of stealing metals meant for fixing a broken bridge within the constituency.



The bail came after they had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court.



According to Inspector George Oteng, the prosecutor on the case, in 2019 Ibrahim Issifu and Baba Adams were seen riding in a Kia Rhino Truck with registration number 934-13 which was carrying some metals. They were stopped by Police officers at a barrier between Oda and Oda Nkwanta.



According to the prosecutor, Ibrahim Issifu claimed he owned the metals and that he had bought them from a Ghana Highway Authority Staff.



He noted that the Chairman, Awudu Issaka intervened when the police refused to allow them passage, and they were given the green light.

The metals which the Ghana Highway Authority valued at GH₵40,000.00 were then sold at a depreciated value of GH₵5,995.00 to a Chinese company as scraps.



The accused persons were later arrested and arraigned before the court.



However, during its previous sitting on the case, the court had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the chairman for failing to appear before it, but the judge later rescinded the decision when the lawyer for Mr. Awudu told the court his client was ill at the time they were sitting.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to May 18, 2022.