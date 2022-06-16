1
NPP Chairmanship race: I was suspended as NPP Vice-Chairman, not as a member – Sammy Crabbe

Sammy Crabbe For Npp Chairman Sammy Crabbe has declared to contest for the NPP Chairman position

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former 2nd Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Crabbe has justified his decision to contest for the party’s National Chairman Position despite his suspension in 2016.

Mr Crabbe together with the NPP’s then General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and then-Chairman Paul Afoko, were suspended indefinitely by the party in the lead-up to the 2016 general elections.

The three were accused by the NPP’s National Executive Committee of making utterances that were injurious to the chances of then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

Some seven years down the line, Sammy Crabbe has declared to contest for the NPP’s chairmanship.

In an interview on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, Sammy Crabbe cleared himself to contest the position despite his suspension.

“I was suspended as National Second Vice-Chairman but not as a member. The suspension is over, I’m still a member of the party and as a party member, I’m eligible to contest for any position in the party,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled a National Delegates Conference to elect its national executives.

The election will be held between Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022.

