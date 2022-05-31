0
Menu
News

NPP Chairmanship race: Ntim begins nationwide campaign to meet with delegates

Stephen Ayesu Ntim Ss National Chairman hopeful of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Monday, May 30, 2022, began a nationwide campaign to meet with party delegates to articulate his message of hope and unity, and also share his vision for the party with them.

Dubbed “Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign”, he will kickstart with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.

“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

“My Campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members, and rewarding loyalty and hard work,” Mr. Ntim said in a statement.

He added: “My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favor in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman.”

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
Related Articles: