NPP Chairmen appeal to Akufo-Addo to retain GPHA boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

A group of New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairmen has on Thursday, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain the hardworking Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr. Michael Luguje.

In a statement signed by the Tema East NPP Chairman, Nene Ofoe Teye, on behalf of the concerned constituency Chairmen of the Greater Accra Region. The Director-General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje, has helped in diverse ways on the quiet and should be maintained to continue with his good works at the GPHA.



It is alleged that a few NPP members who were not even part of the struggle to retain power are mounting pressure on the President to replace the Director-General because of their parochial interest.



Those from the northern sector of our country are many and are watching our government from behind, since the GPHA boss has done nothing wrong, it would not be a good idea to sack him for our opponents to think that he was removed from office as GPHA boss because of the Akan hegemony and that Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be NPP Flagbearer for 2024. Our opponents see our Party as an Akan Party and care must be taken in order not to diminish NPP support in non-Akan Regions,’’ the statement said.

"Under the current GPHA Boss, management is being praised for a regime of accountability that has been instituted at the place. The Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje and the Director of Tema Port, Sandra Opoku, came up with an automation system that was at the heart of the riddance of corruption at the GPHA. Decisions taken by management are based on sound tactical judgment to promote the interest of the Authority, the leadership style of Mr. Michael Luguje is admired by almost all the staff of the Authority.



The current GPHA management has performed creditably and should be encouraged to do more because lack of encouragement can be detrimental. We, the concerned constituency Chairmen of the NPP in the Region, would like to plead with His Excellency the President to ignore propaganda against the GPHA Boss and retain him,” the statement added.