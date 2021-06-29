NPP Constituency Chairman, DCE arraigned before court; charged

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman of Ajumako-Enyan-Asiam, Robert Crentsil

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman of Ajumako Enyan Asiam Robert Crentsil alias Bob and the District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area, Ransford Emmanuel Kwesi Nyarko have been arraigned before a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the two have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit assault, causing harm and setting free a prisoner in lawful custody.



The accused persons who pleaded not guilty to all charges were reported to have assaulted and caused harm to a police Sergeant at the Ajumako Police Charge office while he was discharging his lawful duties.



The Circuit Court one presided over by her Lordship Dorinda Arthur Smith granted the accused bail with a sum of GH¢40,000.00 each with two sureties each, one each should be a public servant receiving a salary of not less than GH¢3,000.00 a month.



The accused persons were also ordered by the court to report to the investigator at the regional CID in Cape Coast every Monday until the final determination of the case.



The case has since been adjourned to July 22, 2021

Background



It would be recalled that in December last year, The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hon. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko was arrested by the Central Regional Police Command for leading thugs numbering about 15 to assault a police officer at Ajumako Ocheso.



According to DSP Irene Oppong the Central Regional Police PRO, on December 2, 2020, Sergeant Frank Mensah of Otchiso police station reported at Ajumako Police Station on that same day about 4 pm whilst he was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter NCO, he received a complaint from Adwoa Sophia of Ochiso that a certain Cosmos also of the same place assaulted her grandson Kofi Akorfo aged about 18 for no apparent reason. A medical form was then issued for the victim to be taken to the hospital.



He continued that after taking a statement from the victim, he got the suspect arrested and detained him behind the counter.



Shortly after that, a certain man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to him, and requested him to give an audience to a caller on the phone.

As courtesy demands, he gave an audience to the caller only to identify him as Robert Crentsil who’s Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Party Chairman. He said the latter on the phone hurled a lot of insults on him and ended up describing the action he took as pure nonsense.



The Police officer said since the utterances of the NPP Chairman "were very irritating and provoking" he did not want to respond hence he handed over the phone back to the person who brought it.



Shortly after that, two vehicles pulled in at the station with eight occupants led by the DCE, Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, NPP Chairman, another person in military camouflage, and the others whose names are unknown and without any provocation pounced on him and assaulted him mercilessly.



They thereafter freed the suspect and drove away with him.



The NCO who complained of severe pains in his spine as a result of the attack was issued a medical form to attend a hospital for treatment.