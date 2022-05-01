NPP Constituency Elections: Voting commences at Dome Kwabenya

Delegates casting their votes at Dome Kwabenya Constituency

The Dome Kwabenya Constituency of New Patriotic Party is conducting its executive elections on day four of the party’s 2022 annual delegates conference.

With some 10 positions up for grabs, some 1,825 delegates are expected to cast their votes.



Ahead of the elections, the Dome Kwabenya Constituency was tipped as one of the hotspots with high level of expectations and interest.



However, speaking to the commander in charge, Chief Superintendent Cosmos Alan Anyan and the District Electoral Commissioner, Janet Koranteng, they both served assurance that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the election is free, fair and devoid of violence.

Some of the positions up for grabs include the constituency chairmanship, first and second vice chairmanship, women and youth organizer, treasurer as well as secretary and deputy secretary.



In the chairmanship race, four names appeared on the ballot paper. They include Charles Kwaku Hammond who is said to be the closest contender, the incumbent Robert Osei-Bonsu, Juliana Anane and Isaac Antwi who is said to have resigned from the contest.