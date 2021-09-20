NPP Constituency Secretary nominated DCE

Prince Karikari is a professional teacher

In the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary will have to relinquish his party’s executive position as he heads to the office of the district chief executive (DCE) if Assembly members endorse his nomination.

Prince Karikari is a professional teacher and holds a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Education, Winneba and currently the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Atwima Kwanwoma.



He takes over from Nana Okyere Tawiah, who served for four years.



“I thank His Excellency the President for the confidence repose in me, I shall work with everybody especially my MP, Kofi Amankwa-Manu to bring development to the people of Atwima Kwanwoma” he told our reporter.



In the Sekyere Afram Plains District, the Dean of MMDCEs and two-time NPP Parliamentary Candidate Joseph Owusu has also been replaced by Hamidu Suleiman.



Kinsley Osei also replaces Mohammed Salisu Bamba in the Ejura Municipal Assembly.

Samuel Pyne the Ashanti Region Secretary of the NPP replaces Osei Assibey Antwi.



In the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Kennedy Kankam, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, replaces Alidu Seidu.



In the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly, Abraham Kwame Antwi replaces Gloria Temmah Gambrah.



Former Presiding Member Maxwell Ofosu Boakye replaces Dr. John Osei Bobie Boahin in Suame Municipal Assembly.



A former journalist, Lord Inusah Lansah, replaces Fred Obeng Owusu at the Tafo Municipal Assembly.

Benjamin Kinsley Koduah also replaces Mary Boatemaa at the Sekyere East Assembly.



Some chief executives, who retained their positions, are Elijah Adansi Bonah for Obuasi Municipal Assembly.



Faustina Amissah continues her work at the Obuasi East Assembly.



Also in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal, Michael Awuku Amoah, has been retained.