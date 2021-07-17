NPP Constituency Women’s Organiser granted GH¢1k bail for alleged fraud

The prosecutor charged Angelina Nyarkoa with fraud

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organizer for Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency Angelina Nyarko, who also doubles as the Zonal Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, has been dragged to court for allegedly defrauding a school feeding caterer of GH¢2,800.

In court on Friday, July 16, the prosecutor charged Angelina Nyarkoa with fraud contrary to the Criminal Offences Act.



According to Chief Inspector Joshua Kusa, the accused used a different account to divert monies belonging to the caterer Agnes Agyemang Duah for her private use.



Angelina, who was granted bail at GH¢1,000, allegedly coerced Agnes Agyeman Duah to believe that there was an error with her bank account details.



But the complainant said she reported the matter to the police, whose investigations cited the NPP Constituency Women’s Organiser.



The complaint also claimed Angelina had made her open another bank account into which she transfers monies of caterers.



However, when she refused to withdraw the money for Angelina one time, a quarrel ensued and the Zonal Coordinator assaulted her, prompting the formal complaint at the police station.

She lodged the formal complaint along with documented evidence of Angelina’s transactions through the bank account, leading to the arrest.



Counsel for the accused pleaded with the court to admit his client and promised she will always appear before the court to defend herself.



The Presiding Judge, Maxwell Kpodo, at the District Magistrate Court granted Angelina Nyarko a bail in sum of GH¢1,000 with two sureties both to be justified.



Hearing was adjourned to Monday, August 23 for the criminal offences.



In an interview with the media, Agnes Agyemang Duah expressed satisfaction with proceedings and further called on all other school feeding caterers in Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency to go to court for their monies.