1
Menu
News

NPP Constituency elections: Desist from any action that will tarnish NPP's image - Boakye Agyarko

Mr Boakye Agyarko Boakye Agyarko, Former Energy Minister

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Energy Minister and a potential 2024 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko has called on all contestants of the ongoing constituency elections to save the image of the party.

The former Minister wants all contestants to eschew any form of practice that will derail the progress of the party.

The NPP is currently selecting its constituency executives by way of voting across the country. This election is a very important exercise to the party as the constituency executives play major roles for the party.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko however wants a peaceful exercise and has asked all the executives to ensure a peaceful event.

He advised, "As I have always insisted upon, it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to avoid any actions and use of any language that will tarnish the good name and image of our party".

Boakye Agyarko says he doesn't want unfortunate incidents that occurred during the polling station elections to reoccur during the constituency elections.

He has on that note extended the best of luck to all contestants as the elections commence.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: