NPP, DMB souvenir sales ‘boom’ at Bawumia campaign tours - Traders express delight

Source: Peace FM

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour across the country has become a fertile ground for business, traders of NPP paraphernalia disclose.

Selling of paraphernalia is normally associated with national congresses or major outdoor events of political parties but traders selling NPP paraphernalia say the Vice President's nationwide tour and his popularity has opened an unexpected business opportunity.



Dr. Bawumia is on a nationwide campaign tour dubbed "Connecting With NPP Delegates" and has been touring the Eastern Region in the past week.



The traders, who have been conspicuous throughout Dr. Bawumia's tour of the Regions explained what got them to pitch camp with Dr. Bawumia's campaign.



"It is an unexpected opportunity for us because normally, we sell at Congresses or major party events. We don't set up to sell for such meetings, but we got information from our colleagues in Accra when Dr. Bawumia started his tour that business is always good when he visits and people buy things with his name," one of the traders based in Suhum said.



She added; "So we also got our things ready for his tour in the Eastern Region. What our friends told us is true. He is very popular and when he comes many people show up and business has been good. We don't regret it."



Another trader based in Koforidua also confirmed high sales during all of Dr. Bawumia's tours she has attended.

"He is not yet the NPP's candidate but people are really buying things printed in his name. I can't imagine how great sales will be if he becomes the candidate."



"We are colleagues and we know ourselves so there is no need for all of us to set up at one venue since he visits 4 places per day. And also because of transportation issues, we have shared. We are here, and others have set up at the other constituencies he will visit. This is how we do it," another trader noted.



Asked whether sales were good with the other candidates, almost all the traders admitted sales were not as good as it is with Dr. Bawumia.



"I have tried with two other candidates; Ken when he came and Alan during his tour in Accra, but it wasn't good so I have stopped setting up."



For the souvenir traders, mostly women, are eager to see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia officially elected as the NPP Presidential candidate in anticipation of a business boom.



"We can wait for him to win the NPP Primaries. If we are making as much sales now, then the business will even be better for us when he is the NPP's candidate."