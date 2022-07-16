NPP Delegates Conference: Delegates spray cash on a poet serenading John Boadu

Watch how John Boadu was received at the NPP National Delegates Congress

NPP General Secretary race will be tight, Ben Ephson



All set for NPP national executives election:



The arrival of the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, at the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the party’s 2022 National Delegate Conference, was met with a lot of cheers.



A supporter of John Boadu, who is contesting to retain his position in the party, got lucky as she was sprayed with hundreds of cedi notes as she was serenading him.



A video shared on social media shows a young lady dressed in Kente clothing praising Boadu for his achievements in the NPP.

As she was praising him, NPP folks, probably including the General Secretary, started spreading a lot of cash on her.



“… the honourable John Boadu, the wise man. You are good at your job. May the Almighty God bless you; may He take care of you, help and support you. Today, we are saying that we are going to retain you in your position, so that ‘Break the Eight’ will become a reality,” the young poet said in Twi.



Meanwhile, pollster Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has predicted that the race for the General Sectary position of the NPP will be very close.



Ben Ephson said that John Boadu will give his close contender, Justin Kodua Frimpong, a run for his money.



Aside from John Boadu and Kodua Frimpong, the other candidates for the position include Iddrisu Musah, Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh and Frederick Opare Ansah.

Watch the video of John Boadu's arrival:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG