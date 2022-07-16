NPP Delegates Conference: Drug dealers will take over if vote buying isn't addressed - Asabee

People want to manipulate delegates with money – Asabee

I only gave delegates T&T, Asabee



All set for NPP national executive election



National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has alleged that some of the candidates in the ongoing elections are trying to manipulate the delegates with money.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who is popularly known as Asabee, said that he only gave the delegates money for their transportation but others are giving them huge sums of money to influence their decision.



He added that if this issue of candidates influencing party delegates is not addressed criminals including drug dealers will take over the NPP, graphiconline.com reports.

“I have gone round three times, I’ve given them T&T three times, those who have come with money now, they went once, and they gave only 200 (cedis). I gave T&T three times, 150, 150, and then 100, so I’ve given some. And then they came last night, I’ve given them something, but others are going back, they want to buy votes, I don’t know where the money is coming from. Please stay focused. Remember 2024. You need a chairman that is focused, that has the energy…



“People want to manipulate them with money. I am a straight forward, straight honest person. Whatever I should have given them for T&T I’ve given. I’m done. I don’t have any extra money anywhere. I am not going to take money that is tainted… That is the problem that we need to tackle. The whole contest must be restructured. If the party doesn’t restructure the way we conduct these internal elections, we can never tell where a drug dealer, a money launderer will take over our party,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on Joy News.



Asabee is one of 7 candidates for the chairperson's position of the NPP.



The others include Christopher Ameya Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh.



Some 6,000 delegates will be voting in the election, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG