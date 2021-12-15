NPP Delegates Conference: Lead contender in Ashanti Region pulls down own billboards

According to the leadership, it cherishes the tradition of democratic competition

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful for the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known popularly as Chairman Coka, has pulled down billboards advertising his candidature ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Giant billboards mounted by the camp of Chairman Coka at places including Amakom, Anloga junction, Tech, Oforikrom, and other major streets within Kumasi have been removed.



In a statement issued after the removal of the billboards bearing his image, the Coka team said their action was to inform all well-wishers to “abide by the party regulations on this conference by not bringing T-Shirts and any other fashionable item branded with the image of Chairman Odeneho to the conference.”



“It is hoped that our collective effort will make this conference successful and that we will collectively uphold the image of the Party now and after the conference” the statement added.



Despite billboards of other potential aspirants still being displayed along the principal streets of Kumasi, the camp of Coka (Afigya Kwabere South NPP Chairman) said they remain law-abiding party members.



The move by the Coka team is in relation to a directive from the leadership of the NPP for all campaign billboards mounted close to the venue of the conference and within the greater Kumasi area to be removed.

The decision of the NPP−as it is indicated in its statement−hinges on its belief that the 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference was a time of renewal for the party.



According to the leadership, it cherishes the tradition of democratic competition, however, well-meaning aspirants will appreciate the need for such measures which are necessary to enable a clear focus on the aims of the conference.



Meanwhile, a position like the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship of the NPP has already split delegates and supporters in the region.



Two people, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi are seeking to contest incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako also called Chairman Wontumi.