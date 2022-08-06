NPP Delegates Conference: Pan African TV crew was told to drink 'koko' and monitor on TV - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran Journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has made public the reason why his media outfit, Pan African TV, was denied accreditation to cover the 2022 National Delegate Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kwesi Pratt, a recorded conversation between the then Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, Kofi Agyapong, and the Pan African TV team seeking accreditation revealed that the media outfit was denied accreditation because the party thought Pan African TV would not help push its desired narrative.



“African television team that was to cover the NPP National Delegate Conference was not given accreditation. I was wondering why those who got in touch with the NPP communication team recorded the conversation, so I asked to listen to the conversation. I was shocked. The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP actually told the Pan African team that he has a job to do and he knows the media which can do that job for him, he then advised them to go back to the office, drink koko and watch the proceedings on TV on other networks,” Kwesi Pratt revealed.



Kwesi Pratt expressed his disappointment in the posture of the NPP’s communication officer because the NPP also preached media freedom and media empowerment.



He said, “Look, I was really shocked because the NPP always spoke about media freedom and allowing the media to operate freely, so why this?”

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has become known for criticizing and pointing out the ills of the incumbent NPP government.











EAN/BOG