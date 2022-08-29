NPP E/R communications team congratulates George Krobea Asante

George Krobea Asante

The Eastern Regional Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated George Krobea Asante on his appointment as Deputy National Communications Director of the party.

The party on August 26, 2022, appointed a new set of persons to serve as deputies to its newly elected National Executives.



The appointments, according to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, are “pursuant to Articles 10 and 15 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constitution.”



In a release signed by Evans Osei Yeboah Tsooboi, the Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Mr Krobea Asante’s appointment is in order considering his dedication to the party.

“Mr. Krobea has been a valuable member of the region’s communications team over the last decade and has contributed immensely to its growth and relevance over the years,” it said.



“We have no doubt whatsoever that Mr. Krobea will perform beyond expectation judging from his incredible performance in previous roles including as Head of Corporate Communications for Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Presiding Member for Birim North District Assembly, Assemblyman among others,” the statement added.