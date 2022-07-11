1
NPP Elections: 11 TESCON presidents petition Elections C’ttee over anomalies in Greater Accra list

NPP Flag 610x375 The NPP TESCON members want the right thing to be done

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Eleven Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Presidents have petitioned the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Election Committee over anomalies in the Greater Accra list of delegates for the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

According to the petition, some TESCON Presidents who voted in the regional elections have been changed and replaced with people who are aliens to the said institution they claim to be Presidents.

“In the case of Accra Technical University, the institution together with the name of the President (Emmanuel Darko) have been taken out of the list. The petitioner humbly asks that with the retention of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Register as was used for the Regional Delegates Conference, those affected by this anomaly will be rectified,” the petition said.

The affected delegates are:

Emmanuel Darko – Accra Technical University

Jonathan Sackey-Addo – Academic city University

Josiah Ampah – AIT

Etse Prosper M. Mactunde – Blue Crest University College

Georgiette kissi- Brobbey – UGDE

Aaron lamprey- NAFTI

Gyasi Eduam – University Of Ghana, Legon

Baba S. Suleman – UEW Distance

Inusah Sugri – West End University

Prince Kwame Boake – Datalink University

Samuel Ansah – Laweh Open University

The lead petitioner Emmanuel Darko is “giving a 24 hours ultimatum for the right thing to be done otherwise we will equally advise ourselves.”

Source: kasapafmonline.com
