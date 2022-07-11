NPP Elections: 11 TESCON presidents petition Elections C’ttee over anomalies in Greater Accra list

The NPP TESCON members want the right thing to be done

Eleven Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Presidents have petitioned the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Election Committee over anomalies in the Greater Accra list of delegates for the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

According to the petition, some TESCON Presidents who voted in the regional elections have been changed and replaced with people who are aliens to the said institution they claim to be Presidents.



“In the case of Accra Technical University, the institution together with the name of the President (Emmanuel Darko) have been taken out of the list. The petitioner humbly asks that with the retention of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Register as was used for the Regional Delegates Conference, those affected by this anomaly will be rectified,” the petition said.



The affected delegates are:



Emmanuel Darko – Accra Technical University



Jonathan Sackey-Addo – Academic city University

Josiah Ampah – AIT



Etse Prosper M. Mactunde – Blue Crest University College



Georgiette kissi- Brobbey – UGDE



Aaron lamprey- NAFTI



Gyasi Eduam – University Of Ghana, Legon

Baba S. Suleman – UEW Distance



Inusah Sugri – West End University



Prince Kwame Boake – Datalink University



Samuel Ansah – Laweh Open University



The lead petitioner Emmanuel Darko is “giving a 24 hours ultimatum for the right thing to be done otherwise we will equally advise ourselves.”