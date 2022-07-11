NPP Elections: 11 TESCON presidents petition Elections C’ttee over anomalies in Greater Accra list

Eleven Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Presidents have petitioned the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Election Committee over anomalies in the Greater Accra list of delegates for the upcoming National Delegates Conference.
According to the petition, some TESCON Presidents who voted in the regional elections have been changed and replaced with people who are aliens to the said institution they claim to be Presidents.
“In the case of Accra Technical University, the institution together with the name of the President (Emmanuel Darko) have been taken out of the list. The petitioner humbly asks that with the retention of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Register as was used for the Regional Delegates Conference, those affected by this anomaly will be rectified,” the petition said.
The affected delegates are:
Emmanuel Darko – Accra Technical University
Jonathan Sackey-Addo – Academic city University
Josiah Ampah – AIT
Etse Prosper M. Mactunde – Blue Crest University College
Georgiette kissi- Brobbey – UGDE
Aaron lamprey- NAFTI
Gyasi Eduam – University Of Ghana, Legon
Baba S. Suleman – UEW Distance
Inusah Sugri – West End University
Prince Kwame Boake – Datalink University
Samuel Ansah – Laweh Open University
The lead petitioner Emmanuel Darko is “giving a 24 hours ultimatum for the right thing to be done otherwise we will equally advise ourselves.”
- Akufo-Addo meets with newly elected branch executives of Belgium NPP
- NPP communicators are too cowardly - Kate Gyamfua
- 'I strongly feel there are people pressuring my deputy to contest me' – Kate Gyamfua
- NPP Elections: John Boadu met all requirements on our checklist – Ashanti Polling Station Executives
- NPP’s current leadership incompetent – Musah Superior
- Read all related articles