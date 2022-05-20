NPP Elections: Charles Bissue promises insurance package for party activists

Charles Bissue, aspiring General Secretary of the NPP

Mr Charles Onuawonto Bissue, an aspiring General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to institute and operationalize an insurance scheme for party activists.

Charles Bissue, who is also the NPP Western Regional Secretary, says the grassroots and activists work hard for the party and so they deserve insurance packages.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Charles Onuawonto Bissue stated that these party activists go through thick and thin to support the party in winning elections.



“The efforts of these party officers and activists cannot be overlooked. People have toiled for the party and they need to be appreciated. There should be an insurance policy for everyone to benefit. It wouldn’t be fair for a party activist who gets hurt in the course of party duties to foot his or her own hospital bills”, he added.

Commenting on leadership, Charles Bissue said the party’s accomplishment over the last years was massive and that it would be able to retain political power in 2024 with the right crop of leadership.



He revealed that the party in its current state, though efficient, was not effective to sustain the efforts being taken to retain political power in 2024 and beyond.



“NPP is efficient now but it’s not effective. Being efficient is not enough for me. The party needs to be effective. The political season is calling for new and versatile leaders to drive the needed change the party so desires. The party needs a breath of fresh air in order to break the eight, and the government has done well. We have a good message, but we need to change the messengers,” Charles Bissue told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.