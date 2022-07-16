NPP Elections: EC to set up 26 voting centres

Accra Sports Stadium will be the venue for NPP national congress

Source: GNA

The Electoral Commission will set up 26 voting centres at the Accra Sports Stadium to speed up the voting process for the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Elections.

More than 6,700 delegates from across the country will converge at the stadium to participate in the exercise beginning July 16, 2022.



The delegates are expected to arrive in Accra July 15, 2022.



Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the Returning Officer for the NPP's National Executive Elections, told the Ghana News Agency that the EC was prepared for the exercise.



He said the Commission would take over the exercise on July 16 when the Party completed it's pre-election activities.



"We have gotten the Party's voter's register and everything we need. They will start the meeting first and hand over to us," Dr Quaicoe said.



He added: "We are grouping them according to regions and we will call them (delegates) constituency by constituency to cast their votes."

The NPP's National Elections Committee has cleared 46 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.



The setting up of the Stadium for the election is progressing steadily.



Party officials told the Ghana News Agency that some delegates had already arrived in the capital, but a majority of them were on their way.



Mr Samuel Kwabena Awuku, the National Organiser, NPP, said all was set for tomorrow's elections.



"Barring any last minute hitches, we will hold our National Executive Conference tomorrow," he told journalists when he inspected work on the setting up of the Stadium Friday afternoon.



Mr Awuku commended the aspirants for showing "discipline and maturity" by adhering to the Party's directive against the mounting of billboards at the election venue.