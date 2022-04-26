NPP Elections: Kpando is calm - Leadership

File photo of the NPP flag

The Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Kpando Constituency of the Volta region, Kotoku Wisdom has said that the area is calm, unlike some constituencies that are engulfed with misunderstandings delaying in election processes.

According to him, the party's leadership and contestants are observing the party's rules and regulations and they are well prepared to hold the coming election peacefully devoid of confusion.



Mr. Kotoku said " Kpando is calm, we believe in the ideologies of our party and we are following that so Kpando is calm," he told journalists on Monday, April 25 after he received on behalf of the party, some ten pieces of plastic chairs donated by the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Joeffery Badasu.



The MCE said, he decided to buy the chairs after he realized that the office lacks enough seats and added that the donation "is a sign of party-government relations".



He urged the various contestants to conduct their campaigns devoid of brouhaha and accept results after the election.

"My simple advice to all contestants is that in every election at the end of the day, one person will win and somebody will lose, at the end of it all we will still remain one big elephant family and those who won't win at the end of the day should not take it to heart, they should just let it go and let's come together with a united front so that we can work together to make the party more vibrant, more visible and attractive."



In the Volta region, some constituencies are slapped with court injunctions, others experiencing delays in vetting processes over alleged issues of dissatisfaction on the part of some disqualified candidates and issues of self-interest, favouritism, and tribalism.



The election is expected to start from April, 28 to May 2, 2022, in some constituencies in the region and the country at large.