NPP Elections: Party Youth wings to be integrated into 'Youth Council' - Aspirant

Michael Osei Boateng, Ahafo Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah, Contributor

Ahafo Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Michael Osei Boateng tipped by political pundits to win the party's national youth organizer position in the upcoming internal polls of the governing party aims to strengthen the capabilities of the youth.

According to the youth organizer hopeful, should he win and take the reins of office as Youth Organizer, several programs will be implemented to cater to the party's footsoldier.



Michael Osei Boateng, popularly called Pope, who appeared on the Kumasi-based Fox FM morning show bemoaned the lack of good policies for youth in Ghana under previous regimes.



"The NPP Constitution has given the youth wing to set its roles. As a national youth organizer, I will strengthen, and build it in terms of structures and human capacities. We should look at the youth wing structures that will serve our people's rights.



"My entire executive will also ensure we create a youth council, which will decide for the youth in the party in all sectors. TESCON, Constituency youth organizers will be represented," Pope told host, Sir John.

According to the outspoken former Bono Ahafo Regional Deputy Youth Organizer, and current Ahafo Regional Organizer, the party needs experienced and tested hands going forward for the 2024 general election like him.



As the governing party goes to the polls to elect, Executives at all levels to steer affairs of the party for the next four years, political analysts are predicting danger for the party should the current happenings remain the same.



According to Pope, the party will fail to win the upcoming polls irrespective of who becomes their flag bearer; therefore they should think of getting competent executives on board who are ready to work for the NPP's victory regardless of who the party elected as its 2024 presidential candidate.



"What I will do after becoming a youth organizer is to make NPP attractive to others outside, and we can win break the 8," Michael Osei Boateng vowed.