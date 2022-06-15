NPP Elections: Rains delay filing of nominations on deadline day

File photo of the NPP flag

Source: GNA

Wednesday morning’s downpour has delayed the filing of nomination forms by national executive aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for close to two hours.

The filing of nomination forms was scheduled to commence at 0900 hours, but as of 10:45 hours, none of the aspirants had come to the Party office to file their forms due to the rain.



The exercise commenced on Monday, June 13, 2022, and will close at exactly 5 pm today, June 15, 2022.



A total of 50 aspirants picked nominations forms last week to contest various positions in the Party - Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Women's Organiser, Treasurer, and Nasara Coordinator.



As of the close of business on Tuesday, June 13, 2022, less than 20 aspirants had filed their nomination forms, representing less than half of the expected number.



Many more aspirants, including the incumbent General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu, are expected to file their forms as the deadline nears.

Supporters of some aspirants who arrived at the Party office ahead of their preferred candidate are seeking shelter under copies, stores, and other places in anticipation that the rain would subside sooner.



Seven NPP stalwarts are seeking to succeed the incumbent Chairman, Freddie Blay, who has hanged his boots.



The aspirants are Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.



The Party is expected to vet all the aspirants from June 17 to June 19, 2022, ahead of the National Executive Elections, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.