NPP Elections: Voting suspended in Krachi Nchumuru over misunderstanding

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, has suspended its constituency election in Krachi Nchumuru over a misunderstanding between delegates in the party.

Voting started smoothly in the Oti region but for Krachi Nchumuru, the party has suspended the elections.

According to the NPP Oti Regional Research Officer, Mr. Jonathan Akpabe, "some delegates who have their names not in the register insisted that if they do not have their names in it, they will not allow the elections”.

He again said, ‘those delegates applied for their names to be in the register but, I think those people have not passed through the vetting and are still interested for their names to be in the register”.

In order for peace to prevail the Party asked to suspend the voting until all matters were resolved.

The party was expected to meet the Executives at Krachi Nchumuru to see the way forward.

Mr. Akpabe indicated that the internal issues within the Party ought to be resolved to pave the way for smooth polling.

