NPP Elelctions: Bawumia conquers Ashanti Region

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A strong pro-Bawumia wave has swept through the Ashanti Region in the NPP regional elections with loyalists of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cruising to victories.

Leading the pack is the incumbent Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who retained his seat in spectacular fashion.



Affectionately called Governor, Wontumi made nonsense of pre-election predictions and cruised to victory ahead of his contenders.



Other Bawumi loyalists Patrick Acheampong and Victoria Owusu Achaw swept the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairmen respectively.



In other positions, Adom Appiah Kwame and Allen Gyimah won the Secretary and Assistant Secretary, Hajia Zainab Sallow won the treasurer, Nana Ama Ampomah won the women's organiser while Francis Adomako won the organiser.



To make it 10 over 10 for Team Bawumia,



Raphael Sarfo Patrick won the Youth Organiser while Alhaji Salim Bamba sealed the Nasara Coordinator.

The overwhelming victory by Team Bawumia is an emphatic statement of the strength of DMB in the Ashanti Region, as the NPP gets ready to elect a new flagbearer next year to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The failure of Bawumia's main opponent, the Alan Kyeremateng camp to make any impact in the NPP's stronghold would be a huge blow to what appears to be a fading flagbearership dream.



