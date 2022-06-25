NPP Flagbearer: I’ll beat Bawumia, Alan and defeat Mahama - Kennedy Agyapong brags

Kennedy Agyepong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is optimistic about beating all contenders for the flagbearer position.

“No one is a threat to my ambition. I will beat them hands down,” he said in a recent interview.



The Legislator indicated that he will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because, from his research, only 3% of Vice Presidents across the world have been able to be retained as President therefore making him a flagbearer will be disastrous for the party.



“Dr. Bawumia has done a fantastic job but from my research, it’s only 3% of Vice Presidents who have been able to move straight to become Presidents. Why will we want to take a risk like that? That is why I’ve decided to come in. Dr Bawumia is a fantastic man but the global downturn and the Russia, Ukraine war have made every government unpopular so why do you want to take a risk like that?



That is why I decided to come. So those who are saying it’s a strategy to get votes for D. Bawumia or for Alan…I will be a President in style and Ghana will work again because we are all getting down to work,” Kennedy Agyapong said in an interview.



On the National election, he said John Dramani Mahama will be the easiest person to defeat because even the people of the North who will massively vote for him are disappointed in him.

Meanwhile, Editor in Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has said that the Assin Central Member of Parliament could cause an upset in the flagbearership election in the New Patriotic Party.



In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, he explained that Kennedy Agyapong has the potential of beating Alan Kyeremanteng in the election to become second after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I think Kennedy Agyapong has entered the race and if [I’m telling you exclusively] he beats Alan Kyerematen to third place, don’t be surprised because this is an election by people within the party, Alan Kyerematen peaked 15 years (ago); so if you are a delegate and you are below forty years you might not remember Alan.



“Kennedy Agyapong has been a Member of Parliament and this is his sixth term; don’t be surprised if Alan places third and Kennedy places second. I’ve interpreted this because I know what is going around and this [Kufuor’s comments] is a jab in the arm for Bawumia,” he emphasized.