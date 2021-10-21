NPP Flagbearer race: I have no evidence my successors' ambition is affecting my governance - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

•President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is not worried about his appointees’ presidential ambition

• He says their ambition is not affecting their work in the country



•Bamuwia, Alan, Afriyie Akoto have been tipped to succeed Akufo-Addo in 2024



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said there is no evidence suggesting that persons who have shown interest in presidential ambitions in his government are distracted with their jobs.



According to Akufo-Addo, these people are busy working in line with the government’s plan for the good of the country.



He said “I’ve no evidence their ambition is interfering with their work. On the contrary, I continue to see in the cabinet, in the government, people who are working strongly for the state.”



Some persons have been tipped to succeed Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party.

They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Joe Ghartey.



Even though some of them have not officially declared their stance, Akufo-Addo acknowledges he is aware of their intention during a visit to the Ashanti Region.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Krokokoo, he adds he would have acted if any of these persons ambition was affecting their work.



“You can see Owusu Afriyie Akoto, he’s busy working on the agricultural projects to maintain our industrial agenda. He’s working very hard. Wherever I go, I see this one village one dam. [With Kyerematen] every day the country is seeing our commitment to build factories and industries.



“Bawumia is the chairman of the economic management team and also has the position as vice president and we see the big efforts that the economy is making in very difficult circumstances. All of them are working and I’ve no feeling it is affecting their job or I’ll have to act. Assuming someone’s ambition is affecting his job, the president cannot be unconcerned,” he said.