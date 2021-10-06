NPP Flagbearership: Bawumia has not attained ‘party stalwart’ status – Kobby Mensah opines

• Dr Kobby Mensah has opined on the NPPs flagbearership race for 2024

• He believes Dr. Bawumia is yet to fully attain the 'party stalwart' status of the NPP



• President Akufo-Addo has hinted two of his appointees intention to contest



Dr. Kobby Mensah, a political analyst at the University of Ghana, has commented on the race leading up to the flagbearer-ship slot of the New Patriotic Party in 2024.



According to the outspoken analyst, the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not gotten a formidable foundation as against Alan Kyerematen, the Trade and Industry Minister to earn the presidential candidature slot.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, Kobby Mensah explained that Dr. Bawumia has not fully attained the ‘party stalwart’ status that will earn him such a slot as compared to Alan Kyerematen.



“Over the years, Alan Kyerematen has built a very consolidated support because he’s run in three primaries for the slot so I am not sure [Dr. Bawumia] or the other candidates have the ability to actually dissipate his [Alan Kyerematen] votes because he has over the years been contesting so you can be assured, he can be able to put his core base together.

“Perhaps what is likely to be an issue are those previous candidates who have contested the flagbearership position before. For example, can he [Alan Kyerematen] bring on board President KufuorKufour or President Akufo-Addo’s support base?... And the challenge will be whether [Alan Kyerematen] can actually bring them as the coalition into his base…but for his camp, I think he has a very consolidated position,” he said.



The political researcher also added that the NPP as an establishment often falls on internal party campaigns, which is based on stewardship, loyalty and electability, adding that, a leader of the party will be elected based on their ability to mobilise a coalition of votes.



He also pointed out that there has been a particular voting preference for older candidates when it comes to Ghanaian politics and African elections in general.



Kobby Mensah argued that this limits the winning chances of younger presidential aspirants when it comes to general elections.



“You realize that the Ghanaian voter often goes for an elderly person, and not only that, almost all African country, you see a certain level of age. And I think a reason why President Mahama struggled was because of the age factor. People associated young persons with a certain lifestyle,” he said.



He further pointed that his argument is based on mere observations on the voting preferences in Ghana and other African countries.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made the point that he will not support any candidate until the party elects one at its upcoming primaries.



This was after he hinted he recently that two of his appointees' desire to take over as leader of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



