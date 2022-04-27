NPP Flagbearership: Bawumia is an alien to NPP, we only know Alan – Former NPP MP

Former NPP MP for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei

Asafu Adjei says it is now the turn of Alan to lead the NPP

Bawumia has an NDC background – Asafo Adjei



NPP should look at Bawumia/Alan running a single ticket – Nana Akomea



Former NPP MP for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafu Adjei, has stated that Vice President Bawumia should not be the flagbearer of the NPP because "he is an alien in the party".



According to Asafu Adjei, the right person to lead the NPP (New Patriotic Party) is Alan Kyeremanten because it is his turn to be the flagbearer of the party.



The former MP, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, argued that Alan must have the opportunity to lead the NPP because he has been in the party for a long time and he has served the party well.



“The NPP is a traditional party, and we will vote for a person who has helped the party, the person who has been in the party for a long time and the person who has been voting for the party for a very long time. When did Bawumia join the NPP … his father and mother are NDC members. Is Bawumia’s background not NDC? That is the truth, it is a statement of fact."