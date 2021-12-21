NPP Flagbearership: Escorting Veep doesn’t mean we support him – MP

Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko says it is custom for MPs to accompany the President or Vice to the podium at any official function.

He noted that it is wrong for anyone to say MPs are in support of the Vice President’s flagbearership bid, especially at a time where nominations have not been opened for the party’s internal contest.



At the NPP’s delegates conference held in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, MPs at the Heroes Park rose to escort the Vice President to the podium and this was interpreted as they (MPs) showing support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature for flagbearer.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko said, “You know MPs always rise to escort the President to the platform when he is coming for an event and I think this is not something new. The Vice President came to the conference and we rose to walk him to the podium and that is just what happened and nothing more.”

According to him, walking someone to the podium does not mean you support the individual or they will even win an election.



The MP urged Ghanaians to rather focus on the positives of the delegates conference rather than focus on who walked Dr. Bawumia to the podium.



“We need to focus on the important things and leave the rest. It is not time to discuss who will lead the party in the next election yet. There are important matters at heart and those are what we need to focus on if we want the government to succeed, hence national development,” he added.