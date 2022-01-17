NPP Flagbearership race: Alan leads Bawumia in polls

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are seen here in a chatty mood

NPP flagbearer race in the offing

Alan, Bawumia reported forerunners for NPP presidential candidate slot



Online poll names possible NPP presidential candidates



An online survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has placed the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, ahead of his possible contender, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the vacant flagbearer slot of the ruling New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The opinion poll further revealed that the minister, who contested the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2007 for the same position, is more popular among floating voters than the sitting Number 2 man in the country.



The poll by the research firm, which is a renowned organization with experience in public opinion polling and data analytics, asked the questions ‘If you were a delegate at the next NPP presidential primaries, which following candidate would you vote for?’ from where 44 percent of respondents gave Alan Kyerematen the lead, as against Dr. Bawumia’s 32 percent tally.

Other possible candidates named in the poll were Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture, and Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy, who both polled 2 percent.



Joe Ghartey, who is Member of Parliament for Essikado Ketan, on the other hand polled 3 percent while a section in the poll that was titlted, ‘Someone Else,’ polled 17 percent.



Presenting the findings on Citi TV’s Big Issue programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Executive Director for Global Analytics, Dr. Musa K. Dankwa, pointed that the poll may however not be a full representation of events but it considered a number of factors to determine the results.



He explained that such considerations as party affiliations, religious votes, and voter apathy were the things that added up to the poll and the determination of the results they got.



“We asked, who would you want NPP to bring as a candidate? Alan was about 44% against Bawumia who was around 38% but when we went down, because the broader voters are not the ones going to elect the candidate, we realized that people said they are NPP, and that within the NPP, they want Bawumia but when put against the wider populace, people prefer Alan to lead the NPP,” he said.

The NPP is set to begin the election of party executives for polling stations through to the national executives of the party in the coming year.



Although the presidential primaries are still about a year away, potential aspirants including other stalwarts of the party have been lacing their boots for the contest ahead.



According to the constitution of the NPP, a presidential candidate is elected every four years, with an electoral college of over two hundred thousand, made up of party executives from all the 275 constituencies, taking the votes.



Alan Kyerematen made an attempt to vie for leadership of the New Patriotic Party in 2007, capturing 32.3% of votes cast, making him the first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of votes cast.



Since then, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has also made other attempts at vying for the party's leadership in 2010 and 2014 respectively.