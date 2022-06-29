0
Menu
News

NPP France elects new executives

Npp France,,.png The new executives were sworn-in

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

It was a solemn moment at the annual NPP chapter conference in France as the outgoing chairman of the New Patriotic Party France branch Yaw Kening handed the barton to the newly elected head of affairs Frederick Addo of the Osono Kokrooko party in France.

There were two chapters that met to conclude the voting process. Executives from Toulouse and Strasbourg were present.

Founder Patrick Osei Ababio (Abisolo) Nana Yaw Agyapong council member, the women’s organizer Steller Marfo, nasaara coordinator from the Zongo caucus in France, first vice-chairman Asabre Bassoah, elections committee member Obiri Yeboah and many other executives.

The NPP faithful and sympathizers were present in their numbers to grace the occasion of the newly elected Chairman of the NPP Frederick Addo and also to bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman Yaw Owusu kening who has done tremendously well to maintain and uplift the NPP chapter in France.

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police
I will petition Twitter to ban Ablakwa, Sam George - NPP Communicator
13-year-old girl bitten to death by cobra on cocoa farm at Dadieso
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades