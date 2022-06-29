NPP France elects new executives

The new executives were sworn-in

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

It was a solemn moment at the annual NPP chapter conference in France as the outgoing chairman of the New Patriotic Party France branch Yaw Kening handed the barton to the newly elected head of affairs Frederick Addo of the Osono Kokrooko party in France.

There were two chapters that met to conclude the voting process. Executives from Toulouse and Strasbourg were present.



Founder Patrick Osei Ababio (Abisolo) Nana Yaw Agyapong council member, the women’s organizer Steller Marfo, nasaara coordinator from the Zongo caucus in France, first vice-chairman Asabre Bassoah, elections committee member Obiri Yeboah and many other executives.

The NPP faithful and sympathizers were present in their numbers to grace the occasion of the newly elected Chairman of the NPP Frederick Addo and also to bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman Yaw Owusu kening who has done tremendously well to maintain and uplift the NPP chapter in France.