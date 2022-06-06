NPP General Secretary Race: Charles Bissue outlines 2024 victory plan

Charles Bissue, aspiring General Secretary of the NPP

General Secretary hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Charles Onuawonto Bissue has outlined 2024 victory plan for the party.

According to the former Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, he has strategies to help the NPP retain the power in the 2024 showdown, should be become the next General Secretary of the party.



Addressing supporters and members of the NPP at the Eastern Regional Executives unification and thanksgiving Service held at Akyem Oda on Sunday, Mr. Bissue pointed out that the NPP is currently at a crossroads and needs a concerted effort to provide answers to the challenges.



He said at its current state, the NPP needs new crop of the leadership at its national level to steer the affairs of the party to woo Ghanaians to vote massively for the party to retain power.



In this regard, he has thus, promised to pursue an agenda that will enable the party to win the 2024 elections.

Charles Bisue congratulated Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo for winning the Eastern Regional Chair and called on the supporters and members of the party in the region to support him to continue to build the structures of the party.



The program which was held at the Methodist Conference Hall at Akim Oda on Sunday was to thank the Almighty God for a successful regional election and also promote unity among the rank and file of the party at all levels within the region.



He called on the supporters, members, and delegates of the party to rally behind him to win the general position as according to him, he has what it takes to move the party forward.