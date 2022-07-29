1
Menu
News

NPP General Secretary condemns Nasara's Coordinator's tribal and religious campaign

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua22 Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua is the General Secretary of the NPP

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: Saanu Abacha

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has described as a joke, a comment made by the NPP National Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Azis Futa, on Friday, July 29, 2022, when the NPP had thanksgiving at the Kanda National Mosque.

Speaking at the event, the national Nasara Coordinator attempted to stage a religious and tribal campaign by calling for a Muslim candidate and a Christian running mate for the NPP. A comment that many reactions suggested did not go down well with the audience.

When the General Secretary of the NPP got the chance to speak at the same thanksgiving event, he reiterated the need for party executives to remain impartial in internal parliamentary and presidential primaries.

He, therefore, described the comments by Azis Futa as a “joke”.

The New Patriotic Party is 30 years old and as part of the anniversary celebrations party has organized thanksgiving services at the national mosque and some churches.

Source: Saanu Abacha
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service