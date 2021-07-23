NPP Germany Women’s Wing, authentic platform and friends of Ken worldwide ends 3-Day fasting and prayer for Kennedy Agyapong

They prayed for protection, strength and guidance for Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Nana Ama Serwaa, Nana Frankie

Friends of Okatakyie Kennedy Agyapong worldwide and Authentic platform which was founded in Germany by the NPP Women's Organizer in Germany Nana Ama Serwaa gives gratitude to God for a successful 3-day fasting and prayer for their father the indefatigable Okatakyie Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Member of parliament for Assin central.

Their prayer centered on psalm 35, 86 and 91.Isaiah 54, 15 to 17 respectively. They prayed for protection, strength and guidance for Okatakyie Kennedy Agyapong.



They also pledged their full support to Okatakyie Ken though some people want to destroy the good works and bring the name of Okatakyie Kennedy Agyapong into disrepute for being a truthful and honest man.



The works of the enemy will not see the light of day and will always be shambolic because they will keep on praying for him in order to keep on contributing their quota to the development of humanity and Ghana as a whole.

They will use this opportunity to once again thank Okatakyie Kennedy Agyapong for his contribution to the New Patriotic Party and the nation as a whole.



Loyalty can never be blueprinted neither can it be produced on an assembly line.



Fear not Okatakyie the Lord will guide and always be with you remember "Atanfo nnye Nyame".