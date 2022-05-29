NPP Germany branch elects new executive officers

The newly elected executives during the swearing in ceremony

Source: Akwasi Opoku Edusei, Contributor

There was euphoria in Frankfurt, the location of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Saturday, May 28, 2022, as the election results were announced.

Members of NPP Germany Branch met at the New Covenant Assemblies of God Church in the Schlitzer Strasse 4, 60386 Frankfurt for a conference to elect new executive officers.



The hosts, NPP Frankfurt Chapter had magnificently decorated and prepared the venue three (3) days ahead of the conference.



After the normal inspiring addresses and formalities, voting began promptly at 10 o'clock a.m. Figures showed an increase in Voter Turnout at the Branch Election on May 28th as compared with the figures four years ago.



The branch is proud of all our members who travelled from far and near to Frankfurt to have their voices heard on the election day.



After counting of ballot sheets of a successful, free, and fair elections the following persons were elected to lead NPP Germany Branch for the next four

(4) years.



1. Dr. Felix Yamoah — Chairman



2. Mr. Francis Brenya Benson — 1st Vice-chairman



3. Mr. Akwasi Opoku Edusei — Secretary



4. Mr. Henry Reynolds Nana Benyin Enninful — Organiser

5. Mr. Kobina Ewusi-Saah — Treasurer



6. Mrs. Mary Ahenkan — Women's Organiser



7. Mrs. Ruth Lindenberger — Youth Organiser



8. Mr. Faharideen Mohammed Awal — Nasara Coordinator



The swear-in ceremony of the newly elected officers was performed by Hon. Alhassan Yakubu Tali a Past Branch Chairman and current Deputy Managing Director of Agriculture Development Bank (ADB).

Observers from Ghana who attended the elections included Frederick Abban, Director IT, Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Richard Mensah, Constituency Executive.



In his acceptance speech Chairman, Dr. Felix Yamoah thanked all Branch members for the trust and support in electing him and all the newly elected officers.



He promised to serve the Branch in truth and in faith to enable the elephant party in Ghana to “break the eight.”