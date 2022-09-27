2
NPP Germany branch to host Akufo-Addo, Kofi Ameyaw to launch development fund

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo UNGA77.jfif President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

As part of preparations for having a historic victory in the 2024 elections, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to strengthen its activities in the diaspora to make breaking the '8' slogan a reality.

As part of that, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Director of External Affairs for the NPP, Hon. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw are to headline the launch of a Development Fund and a Dinner night at the Germany branch in Dortmund.

The ceremony slated for Saturday, October 1, 2022, will host the President as the Special Guest of Honour and Hon. Kofi Ameyaw, as the Guest of Honour.

The NPP is determined to break the historic 8-year political jinx of the country by winning the 2024 general elections, a vision that is said to come with hard work.

However, speaking to the Director of External Affairs of the party prior to the program, Hon. Kofi Ameyaw retreated the party's zeal to strengthen and make its diaspora branches attractive and visible to help in getting more support ahead of the elections.

He added there will be a series of other important activities and programs that would line up going into the general elections as far as his outfit is concerned and therefore called for support from party members.

