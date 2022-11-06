NPP MP’s could be lying about rejecting corruption money – Sampson Anyenini

Majority in parliament

Private legal practitioner Sampson Lardy Anyenini has challenged New Patriotic Party(NPP) members of Parliament(MPs) to name a businessman who allegedly tried inducing them with money.

According to him, the disclosure is the surest way to prove that the Members of Parliament indeed returned the money to the unnamed businessman and repelled him as they claim.



Member of Parliament(MP) for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi first disclosed on Accra-based Joy Fm that the said businessman stormed parliament to meet with NPP MPs who had publicly called on President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo to sack the finance minister Ken Ofori Atta.



The NPP MP added that the wealthy businessman sought to ‘mediate’ in the impasse between the MPs and the Finance Minister and attempted to give them money which they rejected.

But speaking on Newsfile on Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lawyer Sampson Lardy Anyenini wondered why the lawmakers allowed such a businessman to walk away after committing a crime such as attempted bribery.



He argued that the narration of the NPP MPs raises doubts over whether they actually returned the money to the said businessman.



“So, there was an offer and there was received. This is a transaction that resulted in a crime. At what point did any of these MPs realise that they needed to return these envelopes as they have been telling us? How should we come to a point of believing them that they in fact returned these envelopes? Did they? How many took it and how many returned it? What the MPs have dealt with so far, leaves me in a position to believe that they are not being frank,” he said.