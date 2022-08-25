NPP MP speaks after being chased out by constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwimah Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire, who was reportedly attacked and chased out by members of his constituency, has explained what transpired.

According to the MP, nobody attacked or chased him out of some communities that he visited in his constituency during his ‘Talk to Your MP’ tour as is being reported.



In a Nimde3 News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Adjei Ahwire said that his constituents were only agitated about a road construction project that had been stalled.



"Nobody attacked me. If you look at the headlines, they are saying Atwimah MP attacked and chased (chased by constituents) (but) nothing like that happened. What happened was that my constituents were agitating about a road whose construction has stalled.



"They never attacked me. Their agitation forms part of our democracy. Democracy at the end of the day is all about discerning views. So, nobody sacked or attack me during the incident that happened, they were only agitating,” he said in Twi.



The MP also indicated that the agitation of his constituents was justified because the construction of the side road had slowed and many accidents as well as crimes, have occurred following that.

"The contractor of the road was working on it with some urgency before I come into office and so they were expecting that the road be completed soon. But unfortunately, when I came into office, things slowed down and the construction halted. In fact, because of the bad nature of the road, there are accidents on it weekly. A lot of people are attacked by armed robbers on it and the dust it creates was affecting them a lot. So, these are the things that made the angry,” he added.



Adjei Ahwire added that he was able to explain to the constituents why the road had not been completed yet.



The MP’s remarks come after a video which was shared on social media showed him being chased out by his constituents at Amankyea and Kobeng communities in the Ashanti region.



Listen to the interview below:













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







