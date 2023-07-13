NPP MPs boycotting sittings, NPP MPs following Bawumia must not be paid – Political Analyst

Parliament of Ghana

A political analyst has condemned the Minority and Majority in Parliament for their behaviour in Ghana’s parliament.

Boakye Yiadom, the analyst, stated unequivocally that it makes no sense for Minority MPs to boycott sittings and attend court proceedings involving Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



He called their actions unnecessary and irresponsible, saying they should have serious consequences on both sides of the House.



He slammed the MPs on the side of the Majority, wondering why they would abandon their parliamentary duties and following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tours.



"Our politicians always forget that they will return to use Ghanaian voters to seek our votes. When some of these irresponsible decisions are made, they forget that they will come back to us and demand that we vote for them again. Ghanaians voted for you and expect you to engage in activities that will help the country develop. If you engage in such irresponsible activities, you have no business Parliament.

It makes no sense to me for Minority MPs to abandon their duties in order to accompany their MPs in court. Isn’t this the same Quayson who is dragging KT Hammond to court for contempt? If he [Quayson] believes the court has treated him unfairly, why drag another person before the same court in which he has lost faith?”



"Ghana is governed by laws, so we must put an end to partisan politics and allow the laws to function. We will go around in circles if we continue to engage in partisan politics. You cannot hold the country hostage for the sake of your personal or political interests.



If these MPs have no valid reason for boycotting sittings, it should be deducted from their pay. Any day they refuse to attend meetings should be deducted from their pay. In addition, Ghanaians should punish the MPs in 2024,” he suggested.



"I think Ghanaian voters must vote against these MPs, not just the Minority but the majority.” In the same way that I have condemned the Minority, I will also condemn the Majority and the MPs who are on the campaign trail with the Vice President. I condemn these two in no uncertain terms. They will pay for these irresponsible behaviours,” he said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.