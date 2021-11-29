NPP MPs walked out like Form 1 boys - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticized the way and manner in which MPs on the majority side, staged a walkout on Friday November 26, 2021 parliamentary sitting.



Narrating the incident that occurred on the night in a social media post, Sam George said he could not fathom how the leadership of the majority would allow a first time MP in their fold to instruct them to leave.



“The first-time MP [Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso] who has barely spent 11 months in the House then proceeded to ask entire Majority Group to vacate the Chamber Floor. Like Form 1 boys following the SP to the headmaster’s office, the 134 NPP MPs and the Independent MP obeyed the new MPs instruction. Clearly the front bench of the Majority Group failed to show any leadership. They were asleep to their responsibilities as leadership” he said in a tweet on Monday November 29, 2021,” he wrote.

