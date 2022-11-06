NPP MPs who refused to name bribe-giving businessman are cowards – Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini, Private Legal Practitioner

Media Personality-cum-Private Legal Practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini has described a decision by Members of Parliament (MPs) on the majority side not to give out the name of a businessman they claim attempted to bribe them as an act of cowardice.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of parliament say they were approached with a monetary offer by a wealthy businessman to get them to stand down on their calls to President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Deputy Minister for Finance Charles Adu Boahen.



In his assertion, Samson Lardy noted that the NPP MPs would have named the businessman whom he noted engaged in a crime if he was a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“What exactly are they [NPP MPs] afraid of? They cannot be scared of naming this businessman. Just imagine that this businessman was on the political divide on the other side. Would these MPs have told us about a businessman who brought bribes to them without naming him? They are teaching the very wrong things to our community,” he said on Newsfile monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

While challenging the majority members of parliament to proceed to put out the name of the said businessman as proof of their sanctity in the corruption allegation, he called them out as cowards instead of the Honourable men they are meant to be.



“If you men want us to continue to refer to you as honourable men of that parliament, please name the businessman to start with or say no more about this situation. Until they name this businessman, these [MPs] are no honourable people. These are cowards who must be told exactly who they are,” Samson added.