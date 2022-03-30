1
NPP, NDC and the media have sold Ghanaians a bad image about me - Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga A Interv Hassan Ayariga is the founder of the All People's Congress (APC)

Wed, 30 Mar 2022

Hassan Ayariga speaks about his political life

Media blamed for the erroneous perception of Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga blames voters for poor judgement in choosing leaders

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has stated that it is the media that has projected an erroneous impression about him, a situation that has influenced them so much that they do not realize how many intelligent ideas he has for the country.

He explained that with the help of the two major political parties in the country- the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)- people have been sold the narrative that he is a comedian.

Speaking with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Facebook on Monday, March 28, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the former presidential candidate said it saddens him, but he blames the voters more.

“Funny enough, the problem doesn’t actually lie with me; it lies with the voters. I always say the things I want to say. The NDC machinery will come and taint Hassan Ayariga black, NPP will come and say all of these things too, but Kofi, you’ve come to my house; do I look like a joker to you?

“But you see, the media and other opposition parties would brand you in a way they want other people to know you with that, but the actual Hassan Ayariga, they don’t actually know him. It is what the media sell outside that people will buy,” he said.

Hassan Ayariga further stated that if the current narrative remains and he has been able to achieve so much, then when he stops joking, he could even buy the whole world.

“Then if this is a joker, with all that you have seen, then the day I stop joking, I’ll buy the world for myself,” he said.

Watch the full interview here:

