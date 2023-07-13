NPP, NDC communicators exchange words on Twitter over ‘Akufo-Addo is corrupt’ tag

NPP communicator, Richard Ahiagbah and Deputy Communication Officer of NDC, Maleek Basintale

The Communication Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah and the Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic (NDC), Maleek Basintale engaged in a fight on the microblogging social media platform, Twitter.

The argument comes on the back of an attack the NDC deputy communicator launched on the personality of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a panel discussion on TV3 Newday.



During a live broadcast of the TV3 Newday show on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Maleek Basintale, clashed with a member of the NPP’s communication team, Benjamin Gyewu Appiah.



The NDC deputy national communication officer had described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a corrupt president during a discussion on the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on TV3’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme.



In reaction to this, the Communication Officer of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah in a tweet described the actions of Basintale on the show as reckless and unrelated.

“I have just finished watching TV3 New Day and wish to describe the attempt by the communicator to tag President Akufo-Addo with corruption as unrelated, reckless, and beyond the pale. The said claims are false political rumours and should not be repeated. Communicators must be mindful of their utterances because making or repeating these false claims could be costly. Kind regards to Mr. Roland Walker,” Ahiagbah tweeted.



This tweet did not sit well with Basintale, who replied that instead of defending the NPP on Twitter, Richard Ahiagbah should move to a studio to do it just like the NDC’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi does.



“Dear @RAahiagbah,



My name is Malik Basintale, an elected DNCO. Instead of spewing vain and desolate threats here, learn to wake up at 5 am, drive to a studio by 7 am and defend your party. At least learn from my boss

@SammyGyamfi_ NPP appointed you and not @elonmusk,” Basintale also added.



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.

The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.





Dear @RAahiagbah,



My name is Malik Basintale, an elected DNCO. Instead of spewing vain and desolate threats here, learn to wake up at 5 am, drive to a studio by 7 am and defend your party. Atleast Learn from my boss @SammyGyamfi_ .



NPP appointed you and not @elonmusk. Good day. https://t.co/2YsdVal4ZW — Maleek Basintale (@malik_basintale) July 12, 2023

“You’re not even fit to be Akufo- Addo’s houseboy….” to say that today’s Big issue segment descended into hell would be an understatement. NPP v NDC round 19292828191 ???? pic.twitter.com/ZHuNxR0aTg — Helen Appiah- Ampofo (@FlavaFlavswife) July 12, 2023

ABJ/OGB