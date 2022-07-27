NPP, NDC communicators trade slaps at radio station in Ho

Mawuli Koku Nanegbe and Bright Nyartikor traded slaps in the studio of a radio station in Ho

A discussion of the 2022 mid-year budget review presented in parliament by the minister for finance on Monday, ended up in trade of slaps between representatives of the two main political parties on Stone City Radio.

Mawuli Koku Nanegbe, a member of the Volta Regional communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress, and Bright Nyartikor of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Volta Regional Communications team appeared as guests on the morning show of the Ho-based radio station on Tuesday, July 27, 2022.



According to the host of the programme, Mawunyo Djamboe, a comment by a listener who called into the show did not sit well with the NPP representative after the caller described the ruling party as ‘thieves.’



The caller further accused NPP communicators of being out of touch with happenings in the country.



Bright Nyartikor who was not pleased with the comment passed by the caller sought to address his statement.

However, that attempt degenerated into a heated altercation between the NPP and NDC representatives on the show.



The incident led to name callings between the two and ended up with the communicators trading slaps in the studios of the radio station.



The intervention of staff at the station prevented the fight between the two from escalating with both parties walking away without any injuries.