NPP, NDC congratulates Volta regional Chairman-elect of GJA

Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode is the chairman-elect for the Volta regional chapter of the GJA

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta region in a separate press release congratulated Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode who was elected as chairman of the Volta chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

According to the constituency Secretary of the NDC, Dagba Daniel in a statement issued after the Friday polls, "We as a party believed in your ability and dexterity, hence, your election as the Chair of the fourth realm of government, Volta Chapter was not in doubt at all. We are confident that your professionalism, objectivity, and hard work will be brought to bare in your new role. As we look forward to a closer relationship with you in your new role, the party would like to again congratulate you and other elected representatives."



In a separate statement to congratulate the Chairman-elect, Akatsi South NPP also indicated that "On behalf of the Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the entire party membership in Akatsi South constituency, I wish to congratulate you on your election as the new Volta Regional Chairman of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA). This emphatic victory is a testament to your performance as a journalist."



The statement signed by the constituency Secretary, Ocloo Mawuli Egos added that "The news of your election warms the heart and soul of the Akatsi South NPP. You doubtlessly deserve this position on account of your performance as a radio presenter."



The new chairman, Emmanuel Agbaxode is a chief reporter of Ghana News Agency (GNA) stationed in Akatsi enclave, he doubles as the main morning show host of Kaleawo Fm, Akatsi based radio station.

In an interview with colleague journalists after the election, Chairman-elect said "this is a victory for Volta GJA, for me what is important now is to bring everybody on board"



At the end of Friday polls, Emmanuel Agbaxode gathered 29 votes out of a total of 42 votes cast, his contestants, Harrison Kofi Belley got 12 votes and Hubert Mawuli Yevu Agbi got a single vote.



In the Secretaryship race, Frederick Doudu who's Volta Correspondent for Daily Guide Newspaper gathered 31 votes and Togbe Misrowoda got 11, making Fredrick the winner.



In the treasurer race, a GNA reporter stationed in Ketu South Ewoenam Kpodo got 23 votes and Ivy Setordjie of Joy News gathered 19, making Ewoeam treasurer-elect for Volta and Oti.