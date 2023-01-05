39
Menu
News

'NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana’s development' - IEA Economist

Independence Square Shutterstock The Independence Arch

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The problem with Ghana's development is the politico-electoral duopoly that has become the norm under the Fourth Republic.

This system has seen executive power alternate between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992.

For John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), aside the dominance of the two parties, the failure of and or refusal of especially Members of Parliament to stand up to their parties is another major issue that needs to be addressed.

He posted in a series of tweets dated January 4, 2022 that it was time that candidates who put their parties ahead of the national interest be rejected by the electorate.

“NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana’s development. Establishment candidates who are likely to follow this tradition and not stand up to their parties should be totally rejected!" one tweet read.

He added; “Party establishment candidates in the NPP and NDC, who will not be able to stand up to their parties and do what is right for the country, should be totally rejected!”

“Bold, efficient and effective leadership, devoid of parochial interests, has been a scarce commodity in Ghana--The reason for our failure as a country!” his third tweet on the issue read.

The NDC has been in power for 16 years since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution. Jerry John Rawlings' 8 years (1992 - 2000) and the Atta-Mills Mahama 8 years (2008 - 2016) are separated by the 8 years of John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP (2000 - 2008).

If the current 8 years of Akufo-Addo elapses (2016 - 2024), the two parties would have done 16 years apiece, hence the crucial nature of the 2024 polls as the NPP looks to break the 8 year cycle where power changes hands.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Replace Kennedy Agyapong with Stephen Ntim – NPP group pleads with Nana Addo
National Cathedral spent GH¢790,000 from US fundraiser on 2 Kempinski symposia - Ablakwa alleges
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Related Articles: