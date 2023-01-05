'NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana’s development' - IEA Economist

The Independence Arch

The problem with Ghana's development is the politico-electoral duopoly that has become the norm under the Fourth Republic.

This system has seen executive power alternate between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992.



For John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), aside the dominance of the two parties, the failure of and or refusal of especially Members of Parliament to stand up to their parties is another major issue that needs to be addressed.



He posted in a series of tweets dated January 4, 2022 that it was time that candidates who put their parties ahead of the national interest be rejected by the electorate.



“NPP-NDC political capture has been the bane of Ghana’s development. Establishment candidates who are likely to follow this tradition and not stand up to their parties should be totally rejected!" one tweet read.



He added; “Party establishment candidates in the NPP and NDC, who will not be able to stand up to their parties and do what is right for the country, should be totally rejected!”

“Bold, efficient and effective leadership, devoid of parochial interests, has been a scarce commodity in Ghana--The reason for our failure as a country!” his third tweet on the issue read.



The NDC has been in power for 16 years since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution. Jerry John Rawlings' 8 years (1992 - 2000) and the Atta-Mills Mahama 8 years (2008 - 2016) are separated by the 8 years of John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP (2000 - 2008).



If the current 8 years of Akufo-Addo elapses (2016 - 2024), the two parties would have done 16 years apiece, hence the crucial nature of the 2024 polls as the NPP looks to break the 8 year cycle where power changes hands.



