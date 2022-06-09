NPP NEC Elections: Massive endorsement for Nana B as he tours 8 regions

Nana B with some constituency executives

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has garnered widespread support and endorsement from youth and delegates as he embarks on a campaign tour in his bid to win the National Organizer position of the party.

Nana B and his team during their tour of eight regions received massive support from the party’s delegates who want to entrust the position in his hands.



In the Savannah Region, the enthusiasm and sense of confidence from the people of Yapei Kusawgu, Salaga North, Salaga South, Daboya, And Damongo Constituency was so refreshing.



The chairpersons of the respective constituencies and their executives welcomed Nana B’s team with open arms.



In the Bono East Region, the team received grand welcome from executives and delegates in the Sene East , Sene West, Atebubu-Amantin (Atebubu), Pru West, and Pru East (Yeji).



The Constituency Executives from Kintampo North, Kintampo South, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Techiman North, and Techiman South in the Bono East Region, in separate meetings declared their unflinching endorsement and support for Nana B as the Next National Organizer.

The situation was not different in the Western North Region as Bia East, Bia West, Sehwi Wiawso and Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai. The team visited all the constituencies in the region.



A visit to the Bono Region also witnessed the massive support and endorsement from the Party faithfuls in the Bono Region.



The Constituency executives in Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North and Asunafo South have all in an interaction with Nana B declared their outright endorsement for Nana B as Next National Organizer of NPP.



The Ashanti Region saw huge approval for Nana B as constituency executives in the Ahafo Ano North, Ahafo Ano South-East, Ahafo Ano South-West and Kwabre East, Atwima Mponua, Atwima Nkwabiagya North and South, Suame and Tafo-Pankrono, Afigya Kwabre North & South, Offinso North & South & Afigya Sekyere East, Subin, Nhyiaeso, Manhyia South, Manhyia North, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Bantama